Shorter travel time between JB and KL as long-awaited electric train launches

Malaysia's newest electric train service (ETS) connecting Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur will begin on Friday (Dec 12), reducing travel time between the two cities to slightly under four-and-a-half hours.

For a start, four train services will ply the 16-stop route daily. Trains at KL Sentral will leave at 7.35am and 5.35pm, while trains at JB Sentral depart at 8.40am and 4.20pm.

A one-way standard fare starts at RM82 (S$26).

The high-speed train can seat 312 commuters across six carriages, including one business class coach. Each seat is equipped with a power point, reported The Straits Times, with a prayer room and "bistro" available on board.

According to Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, two more services will be added on both routes in January and plans to further boost train frequency are in the works.

Commuting between the two cities by car or bus typically takes about five to seven hours.

The launch of the ETS southern line has been long anticipated since its construction began in 2017.

The project was originally set for completion in end-2021, but saw a three-year delay because of Covid-19 and land acquisition issues.

It then was delayed again because of electrification and signalling works.

At a media preview on Dec 11, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he has informed Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong about the completion of the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-track rail project.

"We need airports, ports and highways, and transportation networks that are advanced, like what we've seen, and today, we have almost completed the fundamental infrastructure (in Johor)," he was quoted by Straits Times as saying.

Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin, chief technical officer of ETS operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM), said on Dec 8 that this extended route will benefit locals and bolster Johor's tourism industry and economy by attracting tourists, including Singaporeans.

KTM's offer of a 30 per cent discount on tickets is already fully redeemed.

[[nid:725459]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com