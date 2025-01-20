Johor Bahru police deny taking bribes near Causeway

Malaysian police denied taking bribes after a photo surfaced online, showing an officer interacting with a driver near the Causeway last Thursday (Jan 16).

The now-deleted Facebook post had the photo with the caption: "Donation Day now happening on Causeway".

In a statement released on Jan 18, Johor's southern district police chief Raub Selamat said there was no solid evidence that officers were soliciting or accepting money illegally.

Preliminary investigations revealed the photo was taken at around 5pm to 6pm on Jan 16, when four traffic officers were conducting an enforcement operation about 500m from the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru.

"All officers on duty have denied soliciting or accepting money, as alleged in the viral photo," said the police chief.

During the operation, 69 summons were issued to drivers for queue-cutting offences, he added.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage to identify potential witnesses and the individual who took the photo.

The Malaysian police force take the case seriously and any officers found violating the law would face disciplinary action, he said, warning that individuals who spread false information tarnishing the police's reputation may also face legal action.

Bribing a government official is a violation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, and convicted offenders face a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000 (S$3,000), whichever is higher, and a 20-year prison term.

