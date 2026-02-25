Rubber factory blaze at Johor's Sengkang Industrial Park enters 2nd day, firefighters earlier faced foam shortage

Firefighting operations to contain a rubber factory blaze at the Sengkang Industrial Area in Johor's Senai entered the second day on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Local authorities said the fire started at about 4.37pm on Tuesday, at Jalan Air Hitam, about 9km away from the Johor Bahru Senai International Airport.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department estimated that about 65 per cent of the blaze had been put out as of Wednesday evening, with an area of about 5,500 sqm affected by the fire.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the local fire department faced shortages in foam supply at one point, adding that fire departments in Melaka and Putrajaya have since sent over additional foam barrels.

Mohd Jafni said the state government is taking the incident seriously and had arranged for heavy machinery such as excavators to help expedite the disposal of flammable waste materials.

He also assured the public that the Johor State Government is placing safety as a priority, including that of the environment and local communities.

About 39 firefighters from three fire stations are involved in the ongoing firefighting operation.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.

