Driver of MPV seen in viral video ramming into motorcyclist in JB arrested

Johor police on Thursday (Dec 18) arrested an 18-year-old man — who was seen in a now-viral video — ramming his Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) into a motorcyclist in Taman Johor Jaya on Wednesday.

In the video, the man can be seen arguing and fighting with a couple on a motorcycle who had allegedly blocked his way in a residential area.

The argument descends into chaos when the man drives his car into the motorcycle, with the male motorcyclist seen scrambling to safety.

A woman, seen wearing a helmet, then approaches the vehicle and opens the driver's door.

Instead of stopping the car, the man bizarrely reverses it, dragging the woman along.

The vehicle then ends up in a drain.

False report, dangerous driving

In a statement on Friday, Seri Alam deputy police chief G Vikra Mathiththan Victor said the incident occurred at about 6pm on Wednesday, when the MPV driver honked at the couple on a motorcycle.

"This led to a heated argument where the suspect then rammed his Toyota Alphard head first into the motorcycle and injured the victim," news portal MalayMail reported him as saying.

The police superintendent said the motorcyclist's wife also sustained injuries after she was dragged along by the car when the driver abruptly reversed his vehicle, before it landed in a drain.

The man later towed his MPV out of the drain, left the scene and made a false traffic police report, he added.

The couple are reportedly being treated at a local hospital but are in a stable condition.

The 18-year-old man has been remanded and is being investigated for four criminal offences and a traffic violation.

