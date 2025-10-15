Major power outage in Klang Valley, JB; supply fully restored

A massive power outage affected several parts of the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Oct 15) after a supply disruption at a power plant in Melaka.

Malaysian media outlet Malay Mail reported that social media users had posted videos and photos about several areas in the Klang Valley being affected, including areas such as Petaling Jaya old town, Bukit Damansara and Mont Kiara.

Popular shopping malls such as Mid Valley Megamall, Pavilion Damansara Heights, Sunway Velocity and the Tun Razak Exchange were also reportedly affected.

Malaysia Shopping Mall, a Facebook page which describes itself as a community media hub, shared videos showing what appears to be a ground floor café and dining outlets in darkness as customers sat in their seats.

@asiaone Social media posts showed non-functional traffic lights and shopping malls in darkness. Malaysian energy company TNB said the power outage was due to a supply disruption at a power plant in Melaka. Power supply has reportedly been restored. #MalaysiaNews #Malaysia #johor #Power #Blackout ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In another post, photos showed unlit shop signages at Mid Valley Mega Mall.

Malaysian digital creator Boss Jimmy also shared a video showing non-functional traffic lights.

In a Facebook post at around 4.30pm, Malaysia's electricity company Tenaga Nasional Berhad said its technical teams were working to restore power to affected areas in stages.

"We appreciate your patience and regret any inconvenience causes," it said.

In a subsequent post at 5.05pm it said that the incident was due to "supply disruption" at Edra Power Plant in Melaka.

Power was fully restored at about 5.55pm.

[[nid:661617]]

editor@asiaone.com