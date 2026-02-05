Johor confirms tuberculosis cluster in Kota Tinggi, 33 cases detected

Malaysian authorities have confirmed the presence of an active tuberculosis cluster with 33 confirmed cases in Johor's Kota Tinggi.

In a joint statement by Malaysia's Ministry of Health and the Johor Heath Department on Wednesday (Feb 4), the agencies said that the cluster was detected on Jan 25 after active screening of 804 persons.

The Johor Health Department also urged residents living in the affected and surrounding areas to undergo screening at nearby health facilities if they experience prolonged cough symptoms or have a history of contact with tuberculosis patients.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad took to X to share news of the outbreak, saying that a Ministry of Health team is on the ground and that they are taking "aggressive measures" to curb the spread of the outbreak.

Saya kongsikan PS tentang laporan Wabak Tuberkulosis (Tibi) di Kota Tinggi, Johor. Pasukan kesihatan @KKMPutrajaya kini berada di lapangan & bertindak agresif untuk membendung penularan.

— Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) February 4, 2026

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tuberculosis is caused by the mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria and most often affects the lung.

It is spread through the air when people with tuberculosis cough, sneeze or spit.

Tuberculosis is preventable and curable. Common symptoms include: prolonged cough; chest pain; weakness; fatigue; weight loss; fever and night sweats.

