Johor man loses leg while setting off fireworks on 1st day of CNY

A man ended up losing his leg after reportedly setting off fireworks outside his home in Johor on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The incident occurred at 12.30am on Feb 17 at Bukit Siput village, located within Taman Damai Jaya in Segamat, reported the New Straits Times.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said the man, who is in his 30s, had used a type of firework known as "Shoot cake 4(D) 16 shot (premium)" to ring in the new year.

However, it unexpectedly detonated.

The explosion severed the victim's left leg, and he was rushed to Segamat Hospital for treatment, said Jumazanzahir.

"Medical officers confirmed that he suffered a below-the-knee amputation of his left leg and is currently in stable condition," he added in the statement.

A video online purportedly of the incident showed fireworks shooting into the air from a box in the middle of a road.

But the box then topples, sending fireworks shooting across the road.

According to China Press, a woman also suffered burns to her arm and leg and was conveyed to hospital.

Fireworks not permitted

The fireworks involved in the incident is not among the 45 types of fireworks permitted for possession and importation to Malaysia with approval from the Home Ministry, reported NST, citing an earlier statement made by police Inspector-General Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Jumazanzahir advised Malaysians to use only approved fireworks in open areas and to adhere to safety measures.

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to assist investigations by contacting the Segamat district police headquarters.

