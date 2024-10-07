Johor to move weekend back to Saturday, Sunday from 2025

From Jan 1, 2025, Johor will change its weekends to Saturday and Sunday, announced the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Monday (Oct 7).

He said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that the move was with "consent and blessing" from his father Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and after considering the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Council.

Johor has been observing Friday and Saturday as its official weekend since 2014.

"I have decreed for the Johor Chief Minister YAB Dato' Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Mufti to discuss and study every angle and aspect regarding this matter," said Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

"I hope that the private sector, the government and related parties allow sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers accordingly."

In a separate statement on Monday, Onn Hafiz said that discussions on the reversion will ensure that Fridays are respected as the holiest of days among Muslims.

He revealed that the change will affect over 587,000 students and nearly two million workers in both the government and private sectors.

Aside from Johor, the Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu states also observe Friday and Saturday weekends.

Netizens have warmly welcomed the adjustment, with many hoping that it will boost the economy, reported local media outlets the New Straits Times and The Star.

"Good for Johor now that they standardised the weekend to Saturday and Sunday. Will make banking and financial services easier too," Ooi Beng Cheang said on X.

Eugene Lee pointed out that aligning workdays with Singapore is logical given the considerable trade between the two, reported The Star.

Starting January 2014, the state's government sector, schools and banks have been observing Friday and Saturday as their official weekend rest days.

Meanwhile, most workers in the private sector continued to observe Saturday and Sunday as their weekend.

This meant that some families with school going children could only spend one rest day together, said Onn Hafiz, reported CNA in 2022.

In August that year, the then Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim said he would not be rushed into making a decision on changing the state's weekend rest days to Saturday and Sunday.

