Johor authorities monitoring pollution at Johor River's tributary Sungei Sayong

Nearly three months after reports of pollution in the Johor River, which led to national water agency PUB temporarily suspending operations at its Johor River Waterworks treatment plant, the Johor authorities are now monitoring Sungei Sayong for suspected pollution.

Sungei Sayong is a tributary that feeds into the Johor River.

Kampung Orang Asli Sayong Pinang village development and security committee chairman Jasni Amat took to Facebook on Sunday (Jan 25) afternoon to share photos and videos showing parts of Sungai Sayong that had turned murky and blackish.

He said that the potential contamination was first noticed by local fishermen near the village's jetty: "As of 4pm on Sunday, the river conditions have yet to improve. Residents are concerned."

In a series of follow-up posts made by Amat on Monday, local fisherman Azman Inam was seen walking upstream to trace the source of contamination.

According to Amat, the contamination is believed to have originated from discharges at a nearby palm oil mill.

Pantai assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim confirmed receiving complaints from residents and said he has directed the Johor Department of Environment (JAS) and the state Fisheries Department to investigate the incident.

He said that preliminary investigations by JAS did not show that the palm oil mill had contributed to the pollution, adding that further investigations will be conducted upstream to trace the real cause of the incident.

Hashim also pledged to monitor the situation and ensure that follow-up action is taken to safeguard the welfare of the residents.

AsiaOne has reached out to Singapore's national water agency PUB for comments.

