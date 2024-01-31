Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king

KUALA LUMPUR – Johor’s ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar was sworn in as Malaysia’s new king at Istana Negara on Jan 31, becoming the second ruler from the southern state to ascend the national throne.

Sultan Ibrahim, who will reign for five years, is the country’s 17th king. He takes on the role around four decades after his late father, Sultan Mahmud Iskandar, became the king from 1984 to 1989.

The ruler of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, will continue his previous role as deputy king, for the next five years.

The ceremony was witnessed by other Malay rulers, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Ministers Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, as well as other government officials and dignitaries.

The 65-year-old king, who was elected last October by his fellow royal rulers, succeeds Pahang’s Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. The previous king ascended to the post in 2019 following the historic abdication by his predecessor, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, after just three years on the throne.

Malaysia’s nine royal houses take turns to become the king for a five-year term, under the unique rotation system since the country’s independence in 1957.

In an interview with The Straits Times in November 2023, Sultan Ibrahim said his priorities as king include stamping out corruption, proposing that the anti-graft agency should report directly to the king.

The monarch also hopes to revive stalled plans for a high-speed rail between Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which was cancelled in 2021. Malaysia is still reviewing fresh proposals from the private sector on the project, after conducting a Request for Information exercise. Singapore has said it is open to discussions on a new proposal “starting from a clean slate”.

Sultan Ibrahim has spoken warmly of the close ties between Johor and Singapore, describing it as a “special relationship”.

Known as one of the most colourful and outspoken of Malaysia’s sovereigns, the royal intends to make his presence felt in Kuala Lumpur. He has also suggested that judicial appointments must be made independently, separate from the executive, and that the state oil firm Petronas report directly to the king.

However, his powers as King as set out in the federal Constitution are largely confined to matters pertaining to Islam and the culture of the Malay majority, and the dissolution of Parliament. Executive power is held by ruling politicians and the civil service.

Nevertheless, Malaysia’s monarchy saw its influence grow during the reign of the previous king, Sultan Abdullah, who used his discretionary powers during a period of political instability to pick three prime ministers between 2020 and 2022.

In an interview with selected media on Jan 3, Sultan Abdullah said he hoped that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration would last its full five-year term, calling for political stability in the country.

