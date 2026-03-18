Johor remains Singaporeans' preferred destination for Hari Raya shopping despite stronger ringgit: Survey

Johor remains a preferred destination for Singaporeans to do their Hari Raya shopping despite the ringgit reaching an all-time high against the Singapore dollar.

The ringgit has been steadily strengthening over the past year, with the current exchange rate hovering around RM3.06 against S$1 on Wednesday (March 18) — a five-year high, compared to lows of RM3.56 in 2024.

The ringgit has particularly strengthened due to Malaysia's position as a net energy exporter, reported Bloomberg, as the country appears poised to weather the global energy shock and rising energy prices due to the Middle East crisis.

Goldman Sachs strategists expect the ringgit to be "one of the best performing currencies in Asia (again) this year", and remain bullish on the currency amid the current disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the narrowing currency advantage, Singaporeans still prefer to do their shopping in Johor, based on findings from a recent Bernama survey at that saw many stocking up on their Hari Raya essentials at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

Many shoppers still choose to do their shopping in Johor due to the wider variety of items available, in addition to the lively atmosphere compared to Singapore.

Qaseh Adalina Md Noor, 35, told Bernama that her family has not altered their Johor shopping plans, while 38-year-old Siti Sharmella Mustapha said that her family increased their Hari Raya budget to $350, up from $310.

"One trip wasn't enough, so we came several times. There's a greater variety of items, and they suit our family's preferences. In fact, we started shopping from the first week of Ramadan," Siti said.

Muhammad Hidafi, 34, told Bernama that his family makes several trips to prepare for the holiday and that his children particularly enjoy the exciting atmosphere, adding that facilities in Johor are family-friendly.

Other Singaporeans told CNA that stalls in Johor sell more traditional items, unlike those in Singapore that are more focused on selling trendier items.

Stall owners at bazaars in Johor said that 40 to 60 per cent of their customers are Singaporean, adding that they now have digital payment options like PayNow so that they can shop with more ease.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com