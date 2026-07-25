Man seen running into fuel pumps, behaving 'erratically' at Johor petrol kiosk has health issues: Police

A man seen on video running himself into fuel pumps at a petrol kiosk in Johor's Tangkak on July 23 has health issues, local police said on Friday (July 24), after the video went viral and drew public concerns.

The incident happened at a petrol kiosk on Jalan Payamas.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said in a statement that they are aware of claims made on social media that the man was trying to harm himself.

In the video, he is seen moving around a fallen motorcycle, and then runs into two fuel pumps and a motorist at a third pump.

He is next seen running past the fallen motorcycle before tripping and falling.

In his statement, Supt Roslan clarified that the man has health issues and carries a person with disability card, adding that he is receiving treatment at a local facility.

His family has also made a police report, providing information on his medical condition.

Meanwhile, a person, believed to be a family member of the man, took to social media on Friday to explain that his brother has a history of epilepsy and sought the public's understanding.

Superintendent Roslan urged members of the public to refrain from speculating further.

He also encouraged the public to contact the police, instead of spreading misinformation, should they have public safety or security concerns.

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