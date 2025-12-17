Malaysia warns of continuous rain at 'severe' level in parts of Johor

The Malaysian authorities on Wednesday (Dec 17) issued a "severe-level" alert for Johor amid continuous rains which are expected to persist till Thursday.

The severe-level alert is the middle of three alert levels, with the highest being the danger-level — currently in force for Pahang at the time of this article's publication.

In a Facebook post at 1.10pm on Dec 17, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a severe-level continuous rain warning alert for east Johor and a lower-level alert for west Johor.

The state, which sits at Peninsula Malaysia's southernmost tip, was also listed in a flood alert by the agency in an earlier post at 11.59am.

According to the Malaysian weatherman, those in low-lying areas and areas prone to flood during continuous rains should take the necessary precautions.

The districts of Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing and Segamat are listed as being at severe-level.

Meanwhile, the districts of Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kulai, Muar and Tangkak are listed at a lower-level alert.

Checks on the Malaysia Department of Irrigation and Drainage's website at 2.10pm show that the water level at three of nine rivers listed are at the severe-level and with a "rising" trend.

Four of the remaining six rivers listed at a lower-level alert are currently also recording a "rising" trend.

The Johor Bahru city council said in a Facebook post at 10.48am that agencies will be carrying out "comprehensive work" in flooding hotspots.

These works include drain cleaning, de-clogging of ditches and urgent repairs to drainage systems.

"Periodic patrols will also be carried out to ensure that the water levels are managed and the risk of overflow is reduced, especially during heavy rainfall," the council said.

The public is advised to stay up to date with the latest weather information and advice by checking the Malaysian Meteorological Department's website or its social media.

