Man in Kedah arrested after 'wheelie' stunt on motorcycle with wife, child riding pillion

A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested by Kedah police for reckless and dangerous driving after he allegedly performed a dangerous "wheelie" stunt with his wife and child riding pillion.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm on July 18 along Daurl Aman Highway but only surfaced on social media this week.

Police said they received a report on the incident at about 12.40pm on Wednesday (July 22).

A 17-second video shows his 25-year-old spouse and their four-year-old child riding pillion along a stretch of the said road.

The child is not wearing a helmet.

After looking back briefly and calling out to a group of unidentified motorcyclists, the man begins to perform the stunt.

He is seen giving his child a thumbs-up sign after completing the act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Syed Basri said police investigations revealed that the trio were heading for dinner when he did the stunt, adding that the man has since been detained and his motorcycle seized.

He is being investigated for reckless and dangerous riding.

[[nid:738731]]

editor@asiaone.com