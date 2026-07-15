Cops by day, criminals by night? 3 Malaysia policemen arrested for allegedly robbing foreigners

Seeing police officers ought to bring relief, but this was not the case in Kedah recently.

State police chief Adzli Abu Shah informed local media on Tuesday (July 14) that three of his officers were among six people arrested for their alleged involvement in separate robberies on June 27 and July 1.

The first incident happened at about 12.20am on June 27 at a house in the Padang Sera area in Kodiang.

Police said they received a report of a gang robbery at a house where six occupants, all foreign nationals, were approached by five people donning police vests and identifying themselves as cops.

"The suspects entered the house and ordered all the victims to hand over their mobile phones. They also took RM1,750 (S$560) in cash before leaving the house,” he told the media at the Kedah police headquarters.

The five were detained by local volunteer patrols who noticed their suspicious behaviour and called for police assistance.

According to Adzli, two of the five arrested are policemen attached to a station in Perlis, while the other three are civilians.

Local media also reported that one of the suspects has two prior drug and criminal records.

Investigations revealed that the five suspects are also believed to be involved in two other robberies reported in the Kodiang area.

Turning to the July 1 incident which took place at a house along Alor Star's Jalan Langgar, Azli said the suspect is a 26-year-old cop attached to Kedah's police headquarters.

He had allegedly approached a Rohingya family of six and demanded for their refugee documents.

"The suspect seized a male victim's mobile phone before removing a pair of gold earrings from the victim's wife's ears. He then returned the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards and mobile phone before leaving on a motorcycle," the police chief said.

He was arrested on July 2, with items allegedly stolen and used during the incident seized.

Police said the alleged cop-turned-robber is also believed to be involved in a June 30 incident reported in the Derga Jaya police housing area.

Investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com