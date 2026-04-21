Kedah cop seen in viral video stepping on motorcyclist's head under probe

A 30-second video clip showing a Kedah police officer stepping on a male motorcyclist's head during an arrest has gone viral.

The video, posted on Monday (April 20), shows three persons surrounding the motorcyclist on a red motorcycle.

One of them is later seen pulling the motorcyclist to the ground, stepping on his head before being stopped by one of the trio.

The trio were later identified as police officers.

Kulim deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the incident took place at about 11am, while the said officers were conducting a patrol and attempting to detain him.

"The motorcyclist resisted arrest and kicked one of the police officer's motorcycle before fleeing," DSP Faisal said, adding that the 32-year-old motorcyclist rode against traffic.

Kedah police said a subsequent search of the motorcycle uncovered two bags, believed to contain ketum juice, and he also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, and is also referred to by its street names of "biak", "kakuam", "ketum", "thang" and "thom", and can be found in the form of crushed leaves, brewed tea, or gel capsules.

Consumption of kratom leaves are known to produce stimulant or sedative effects, or even psychotic symptoms — depending on the dosage.

Investigations against police officer ongoing

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Malaysia Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he has directed Kedah police to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

"I have asked the (Kedah) police chief to expedite the investigation, including a check on whether enforcement procedures were complied with," Bernama reported Saifuddin as saying.

He added that he will look into "all aspects" of the case, but cautioned against taking any "hasty action" against the officer before the conclusion of investigations.

"That would undermine the morale of police personnel in carrying out enforcement duties, as suspects can sometimes be aggressive," Saifuddin said, noting that the video only showed a part of the incident without the prior context.

Investigations into the motorcyclist and the officer are ongoing.

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