LRT train in Kuala Lumpur gets stuck on banner which fell on tracks

Train services in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur along the LRT Kelana Jaya Line were delayed on Wednesday (Dec 10) morning after a large banner fell onto the tracks at Kerinchi station, leaving a train stuck.

The emergency brakes of the train were applied as it pulled into the station, which is elevated, at about 10.30am, reported Sin Chew Daily. Commuters were then told to disembark.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, the white banner can be seen caught in the train's undercarriage. Several station staff can also be seen trying to push the train backwards.

The object appeared to be from a nearby construction site, reported Sin Chew Daily.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7582909346191789313?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7540871979571201552[/embed]

Public transport operator Rapid KL posted an update at 11.17am on X, saying: "Train services are experiencing delays due to a foreign object blocking the track near Kerinchi Station. Repair work is underway."

It added that alternative train services had been activated.

Kelana Jaya LRT Line Update: Train services are experiencing delays due to a foreign object blocking the track near Kerinchi Station. Repair work is underway.



Alternative train services have been activated as follows: — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) December 10, 2025

In another update at 11:33am, the operator said that the train schedule was being adjusted and services were to resume normal operations shortly.

The schedule is being adjusted and train services will resume normal operations shortly.



We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) December 10, 2025

[[nid:726385]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com