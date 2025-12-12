Award Banner
Award Banner
malaysia

LRT train in Kuala Lumpur gets stuck on banner which fell on tracks

LRT train in Kuala Lumpur gets stuck on banner which fell on tracks
In a video uploaded on Facebook, the white banner can be seen caught in the train's undercarriage. Several station staff can also be seen trying to push the train backwards.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/雪州网 MySelangor
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONDecember 12, 2025 9:47 AMBYEsther Lam

Train services in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur along the LRT Kelana Jaya Line were delayed on Wednesday (Dec 10) morning after a large banner fell onto the tracks at Kerinchi station, leaving a train stuck. 

The emergency brakes of the train were applied as it pulled into the station, which is elevated, at about 10.30am, reported Sin Chew Daily. Commuters were then told to disembark. 

In a video uploaded on Facebook, the white banner can be seen caught in the train's undercarriage. Several station staff can also be seen trying to push the train backwards. 

The object appeared to be from a nearby construction site, reported Sin Chew Daily. 

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7582909346191789313?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7540871979571201552[/embed]

Public transport operator Rapid KL posted an update at 11.17am on X, saying: "Train services are experiencing delays due to a foreign object blocking the track near Kerinchi Station. Repair work is underway."

It added that alternative train services had been activated. 

In another update at 11:33am, the operator said that the train schedule was being adjusted and services were to resume normal operations shortly. 

[[nid:726385]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com 

accidentTrainTrain disruptionAccidents - Traffic
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.