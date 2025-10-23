Cement truck crashes into cars and lamp posts in Kelantan after driver suffers suspected heart attack

A video showing a cement truck moving along a road divider in Kota Bahru, Kelantan on Wednesday (Oct 22) has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the truck is seen moving at a steady speed with its left cabin door open as a man chases after it. Moments later, the truck crashes into a lamp post, knocking it over.

Despite the impact, the truck does not stop and is seen in another video knocking over at least another lamp post while dragging the first lamp post under its wheels.

A third video shows the truck stationary as a man climbs up the vehicle to check on its driver. Another man is then seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the driver.

Truck driver taken to hospital

In a Facebook post on Oct 22, the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department shared photographs showing the damage caused by the truck, including three damaged cars.

"The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the accident at around 1.09pm. The truck driver was sent to hospital by members of the public before rescuers arrived at the scene. Another injured victim was conveyed to hospital by our ambulance," the department said.

Malaysian media outlet Oriental Daily News reported that three lamp posts and three vehicles were damaged by the truck.

It also reported the Kelantan Public Works Department as saying that the fallen lamp posts have been cleared and the situation brought under control.

[[nid:724247]]

editor@asiaone.com