KL airport's ceiling leak forced shut down of check-in counters; incident blamed on 'exceptionally heavy rain' and contractor error

A leaky ceiling at Kuala Lumper International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA) on Friday (Nov 14) resulted in the closure of two check-in counters.

In footage circulating online, rainwater is seen gushing down a column at the airport's departure hall, wetting the floor. Check-in counters K and L, which are located near the structure, had to shut down.

Videos also show similar ceiling leaks in other areas of KLIA, including above a cafe and near a passenger lift.

Malaysia Airports said in a statement on Friday that the incident occurred at 4.14pm, after "exceptionally heavy rainfall" hit the area.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had warned of thunderstorms in the capital state that afternoon.

The airport operator stated that works to contain the leak, clean the affected areas, and restore the ceiling was promptly done "and continued more vigorously once weather conditions eased".

"Water in the affected sections was cleared within 1.5 hours, and check-in counters K and L have reopened after critical systems in the area were assessed and deemed safe for use," Malaysia Airports added.

It revealed that core airport functions including passenger processing, terminal movement, aerotrain services and the baggage handling system were unaffected by the leak.

In a follow-up statement on Saturday, Malaysia Airports said its investigation found that a contractor error during maintenance had led to the ceiling leak, reported Bernama.

Works relating to the rooftop's drainage channels was being carried out when lightning activity intensified.

"In the rush to clear the area due to worsening weather conditions, the contractor failed to remove the plywood boards that were used as temporary covers for the drainage channels," the airport operator said.

According to the Malay Mail, this caused the blockage of a drainage system and prevented water from flowing off the roof. The accumulated rainwater then ultimately leaked through the ceiling.

Calling the error "unacceptable", Malaysia Airports said that it will take firm action against the contractor.

At the same time, the operator will work with the contractor to implement stricter work procedures, including checking weather forecasts and enhancing emergency protocols for work suspension during inclement weather.

