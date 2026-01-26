Malaysia's KLIA implements new green lane system to ease congestion

Malaysia has implemented a new risk-based customs clearance concept at its Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Monday (Jan 26).

The clearance concept is similar to Singapore's green and red channels at Changi Airport - where travellers with nothing to declare can bypass screening and exit to the baggage claim area via the green lane directly.

KLIA's new green and red lane system works on a similar principle, with officers from Malaysia's Border Control and Protection Agency and Customs Department expected to conduct random checks using risk intelligence and flight manifest data to direct high-risk travellers to the red lane for inspection.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the introduction of the new risk-based clearance follows feedback from passengers about congestion at KLIA's Terminal 1.

All arriving passengers used to be required to queue at a single lane to have their luggage screened through an X-ray scanner, adding about 15 to 20minutes of queuing time to their trips, Loke told Malaysian media.

"Since October 2025, the Government has been organising various agencies to work together on the issue.

"Starting today, the risk-based green and red channels at KLIA's Terminal 1 commenced operations. This is similar to practices at other international airports in the world," said Loke, who also attached a composite photograph showing similar customs clearance concepts at Singapore's Changi Airport and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai International Airport.

The system will undergo a one-month trial until Feb 26.

If successful, it will be extended to Malaysia's other airports.

