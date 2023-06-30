Knee-length skirt not long enough? Penang security guard stops woman from entering govt building

Is a knee-length skirt not suitable attire for entering a government office?

It is not, according to a security guard at Social Security Organisation (Socso) in Penang, Malaysia.

Lawyer Ajit Singh Jessy told New Straits Times that his female colleague, known as May, was stopped from entering the building on Wednesday (June 28) because of her knee-length skirt.

The security guard said that it was the office's rule that her skirt should reach her feet.

"After we persisted to know what was wrong with her skirt, he replied in Malay: 'This time is ok, don't do the same in future'."

The pair entered the premises and Ajit noted that no one raised an issue about his colleague's outfit or asked any questions.

"In fact, the staff were very helpful and polite," he said.

Following the incident, the lawyer posed a question, asking: "Since when have security guards been given the authority to enforce dress code? I always thought their job was to guard the building."

"Please put a stop to this harassment of the public at government departments," he added.

In response, Socso's state director, Mustafa Deraman told NST that they do not set a specific dress code for customers.

However, he explained that there is signage put up advising customers to dress appropriately. Singlets, mini pants or short skirts, for example, are not allowed in the building.

"Looking at the picture given, the customer's clothes was appropriate. Maybe the guard on duty was wrong about this, and I apologise for that," Deraman said.

