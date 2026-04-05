LRT services briefly disrupted in Kuala Lumpur after woman slips and falls onto tracks

A 39-year-old woman was rescued from under a LRT train in Kuala Lumpur on Good Friday (April 3) evening after she fell onto the tracks.

The incident happened at about 6.10pm at Abdullah Hukum LRT station, triggering a temporary disruption to train services as authorities shut down the power supply to facilitate rescue operations.

In a statement to the media, Rapid Rail confirmed the incident and said that train services between three stations — Universiti, Keinchi and Abdullah Hukum stations — were temporarily suspended.

It added that alternative transport, including free feeder buses, were provided during the disruption to allow affected commuters to continue with their journeys.

Separately, Wan Mohd Shahrir Azizi Wan Said, operations commander at Pantai Fire and Rescue Station, said they found the woman trapped beneath the LRT and successfully extricated her within 15 minutes.

He added that the woman sustained injuries to her arms and face and was taken conscious to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman had slipped and fell onto the tracks.

Light rail services resumed without further incident after the rescue was concluded.

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