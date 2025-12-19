Boy falls into gutter in KL due to broken manhole cover

A Malaysian boy was trapped in a deep gutter for nearly 30 minutes after falling through a manhole cover which was supposedly broken.

The incident happened on Monday (Dec 15) along Jalan Gurney in Kuala Lumpur.

In a series of photos posted online, Facebook user Tuan Asri Tuan Aliwi said he was making a Lalamove delivery when he heard the boy's cries for help.

"I had just reached the Federal Land Development Authority building when I heard a boy crying," Aliwi said.

Sensing that something was amiss, Aliwi started looking around and eventually found a boy in the deep gutter.

Aliwi then sought help from other passers-by to rescue the boy.

According to Aliwi, the boy was not injured, adding that it was fortunate that it was not raining when the incident happened.

In his post, Aliwi also pleaded for the authorities to quickly repair the manhole cover lest there be similar cases.

