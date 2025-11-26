Homeless man hosed down, kicked for sleeping outside KL bank

A 37-second video showing a homeless man being hosed down and kicked outside AmBank's Taman Maluri branch in Kuala Lumpur has gone viral, sparking outrage from netizens.

In the video, a female security guard is seen turning on a tap to hose down a man lying on the walkway outside the bank.

Moments later, she is joined by a middle-aged cobbler, who starts kicking the man and asking him to leave. He is later seen using the same hose to splash water on the man.

Social media users left over 1,400 comments with most condemning the pair's actions and calling for authorities to intervene, with some urging support for the man.

"This is just sad. No way this is justifiable," one netizen said, while another called on the pair to "learn to respect and show compassion as a fellow human being".

In a statement posted on Facebook, AmBank said it is "deeply concerned and saddened by what had taken place".

"No individuals deserve to be treated in that manner, plus the safety of everyone around our premises is our top priority," the bank said.

It clarified that the security guard is employed by an external security service provider, and that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

[[nid:725817]]

editor@asiaone.com