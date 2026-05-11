Car gets hit 3 times within minutes in multi-vehicle accident on Malaysia highway

After being hit twice — in two separate accidents within minutes — it should have been third time lucky.

But that was not the case for one Malaysian motorist on Sunday (May 10) night.

A video posted on Threads by user Younde shows two vehicles stopped on the rightmost lane of Jalan Duta, in the direction of Duta Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur.

The two vehicles — a silver Perodua Myvi and a black saloon car — are believed to have been involved in an earlier accident, with the Perodua's hazard lights switched on to warn oncoming vehicles.

Meanwhile, the black car ahead is stopped perpendicular to the lane.

Moments later a third car travelling on the rightmost lane fails to stop in time and crashes into the black car.

The impact sends it skidding out of control across the four-lane highway, towards the road shoulder.

Just as the black car is about to exit the leftmost lane, a fourth car fails to stop in time and becomes the third to hit it.

Both cars then end up across the leftmost lane and road shoulder.

There is no word yet from the authorities on the accident, but Threads user Tharsh replied to the video post saying that the car which was struck thrice belongs to her friend and that the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Another video posted by Nur Idina shows two persons moving unaided around the car. An ambulance is also seen near them.

Younde's video post on Threads, published at about 10.05pm on Sunday, has since been shared more than 11,300 times.

Several users pointed out that accidents are common along the stretch of road and called for the authorities to improve road safety.

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editor@asiaone.com