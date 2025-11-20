KL monorail stalls, hundreds evacuated to adjacent train

Hundreds were evacuated and a woman fainted after a Kuala Lumpur monorail train stalled between stations on Thursday (Nov 20) morning.

Rail operator Rapid KL said it was notified about the disruption, caused by a power supply issue, at 8.50am.

Three hundred and seventy three passengers were on the affected train.

The stranded commuters were later evacuated to another monorail train travelling on the opposite track. Videos of the incident posted to social media show train staff forcing open a door, and passengers crossing the elevated tracks via a narrow gangway.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at about 9.40am. When rescuers arrived, evacuation efforts by the operator were underway and the situation was under control, reported Bernama.

Operations commander Mohd Remi Che Hat told the media that a 58-year-old woman fainted but regained consciousness after receiving first aid from medical personnel.

Rapid KL confirmed the fainting incident and said the woman was later escorted home by her family members.

It added that the stalled train was towed to the depot.

The monorail service fully resumed at about 11.30am.

