'I did find this adorable': Mum in KL impressed as 13-year-old son turns school bag into hidden piggy bank, saves over $200

A mum in Malaysia was surprised to discover that her son had been using his school bag as a "piggy bank", saving up about RM767 (S$240).

In a video posted to her Facebook account, Jeannie Soo said she was impressed at the discovery.

"I hardly check my son's school bag and it was torn today, so we went to purchase a (new) school bag," she said.

"His dad told me to open the side pocket and when I opened the pocket, there was money inside."

She said his daily pocket money is about RM15.

Talking to AsiaOne from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Nov 11) where the family is based, Soo said she has been teaching Hong Shen, 13, from young on the virtues of saving money.

He is the younger of the two sons, the elder one is 14.

Said Soo: "Since young, we've taught him to manage his pocket money. For example, during Chinese New Year, when he receives red packets, he will save them up. If he wishes to buy a toy, he'll set a target, save up to buy."

She said his elder brother is even better at saving money. They are very disciplined — much more than I was when I was young.

"I wasn't too shocked or surprised. After all, they have a habit of saving money. But I did find this adorable."

Soo said his son has been saving up since the start of the school year till now to get to this amount.

The boys already have a savings bank account since they were 12, she said.

Said Soo, who runs her own business: "The money is now safe in the piggy bank at home. We are waiting for a day when he finishes school early to take him to deposit the money into his bank account."

Her husband works in the construction industry.

In the video, Soo said she was confused about why her son was taking so much cash to school while someone in the background noted that the boy must be saving money.

"What if people steal the money?" she asked. As she dug out the cash, coins were also seen stored inside.

Several netizens found the scene both comedic and adorable, with some praising the boy for understanding the importance of saving money.

"Your son is really good at saving money," said one user.

Another commented, "The pocket is so small, yet he managed to keep all the money in it."

The video has since garnered over 13,000 likes and 2,400 shares.

