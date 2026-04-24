Myanmar national arrested for alleged murder of ex-wife outside KL condo block

A Myanmar man has been remanded for seven days by Malaysia police for the alleged murder of a woman outside a condominium block in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Thursday (April 23) at Genting Court Condominium, where the victim — also a Myanmar national — was found bloodied and unconscious.

Videos posted on social media show the woman lying motionless in a pool of her own blood. Beside her, another woman is seen crying.

In the background, a group of men are seen standing over a man seated on the bench. A man wearing a green shirt is seen slapping him as he questions him.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marus said on Friday that the suspect is the victim's ex-husband, adding that they have seized a weapon used in the alleged murder.

Fadil added that preliminary investigations revealed that jealousy was the motive.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Forensic Department has established the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

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editor@asiaone.com