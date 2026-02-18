Kuantan CNY tragedy: Man, 32, kills wife, daughters and mother before taking own life

A 32-year-old man in Kuantan, Malaysia, allegedly killed four of his family members before taking his own life.

The victims were his mother, 55, wife, 33, and their two daughters four and two.

The bodies were discovered by the man's 25-year-old brother in their single-storey home at Taman Cherating Damai on Tuesday (Feb 17), the first day of Chinese New Year, at about 7am after a loud noise woke him up.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that preliminary investigations suggest the man had slashed his mother, wife and daughters before killing himself, local media reported.

"We found the bodies of the suspect, his wife and their children in one of the bedrooms, while the elderly woman's remains were found in the kitchen.

"We have recovered a knife believed to have been used by the suspect during the attack."

He added that the alleged murderer had no prior record of mental illness, according to The Star, but said investigations point to financial difficulties as a reason.

Bernama reported that Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah identified him as a security guard.

ACP Ashari said the initial statements made by the brother indicate that he heard an argument before the tragedy unfolded.

"When the witness came out of the room and looked towards the kitchen, he found his mother covered in blood and screaming for him to go seek help from his uncle, who was at the back of the same residential area.

"The witness then sought his uncle’s help and, upon arriving at the house, they found all the victims and the man covered in blood and unconscious."

The police chief said that the victims had suffered wounds on their hands, ears, and necks, after allegedly being attacked with a 29cm knife.

The autopsies on the man and his wife are believed to have been concluded on Tuesday, while the other three are ongoing.

