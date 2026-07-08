Trapped in flames: Disabled man, 66, found dead on bed after Kuantan house fire

A 66-year-old man reportedly died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a two-storey terrace house in Taman Seri Mahkota Jaya, Kuantan on Wednesday (July 8).

Pahang fire and rescue department director Razam Taja Rahim told local media that the rescue station was alerted to the incident at 9.30am the same day and eight firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

In a statement the same day, Razam said that the rescue team was initially informed that there was no one inside the house. They reportedly forced open the front door and found the house filled with thick black smoke.

They then realised there was a victim inside after they had put out the fire at around 9.50am, and opened the rear door to ventilate the house.

The deceased, identified as G. Vithalinggam, was found on his bed in the living room. He had both legs amputated previously due to diabetes.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, added Razam.

He did not suffer any burn injuries and is believed to have died due to smoke inhalation, reported Malaysian publication New Straits Times. He was reportedly alone when the fire broke out.

The victim lived with his younger brother and sister-in-law, who were not home at the time of the fire.

His body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, reported local media.

Razam said the fire damaged around 15 per cent of the house and that the cause of the fire is reportedly under investigation, reported Malaysian newspaper Harian Metro.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com