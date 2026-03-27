Singaporeans paying $290 for patin fish in Genting: Authorities step in to investigate

Malaysia authorities have stepped in to investigate a Genting Highlands restaurant after reports that a group of 13 people from Singapore and China paid RM902 (S$290) for a fish dish went viral.

Officials from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living's (KDPN) Pahang branch reportedly visited the restaurant to investigate the matter, including asking its owners for documentation and information.

Loong Kee Restaurant's owners told Sinchew Daily they "cooperated fully" with the officers, adding that river patin is a rare fish and "very expensive".

"When the group of customers ordered the fish, our staff explained the type of fish used and its pricing. The final charge was based on the fish's actual weight," they said, insisting that prices were not set arbitrarily.

However, the owners admitted they could have done better in communicating how the portion was calculated, and have since reviewed their processes and service standards.

To prevent similar incidents from recurring, the owners said they will ensure that service staff clearly explain the type of fish used, and its weight, unit price and total price.

An order will only be placed after a customer provides confirmation. They added that this is in addition to the menu already displaying the unit price for every listing.

'Shock of our lives'

A member of the group named Jimmy told Stomp that they got "the shock of our lives" when they received the bill and saw that the river patin fish was priced at RM902.

He also shared a photo of the bill, which listed "river patin buah" twice — RM479.96 and RM422.50.

Jimmy told Stomp the group protested the charges but realised they "had no case" after failing to question its price and weight beforehand.

He also claimed that the fish tasted "normal" and would have preferred the soon hock he saw advertised in the restaurant's fish tank.

Under Malaysia's Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, it is an offence to take excessive profits on goods or services.

Those found guilty of doing so may be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to RM100,000, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com