Lorry driver in Malaysia alights to give baby cash on Tamil New Year in viral video

A standard wait for the green light at a traffic junction turned into a heartwarming moment for a family in Malaysia when a fellow motorist gifted cash to their baby.

The interaction, uploaded to social media platform Threads by user Nrlna.naa, on April 14, has gone viral and attracted over 26,000 likes as of Wednesday (April 22) afternoon.

The short clip, filmed from the back seat of a car, shows the lorry driver alighting from his vehicle and peering through the open car window.

The baby is nestled in an infant car seat placed on the front passenger seat.

Smiling, the lorry driver reaches through the window to carefully press two banknotes into the hands of the infant.

"For the beginning of the new year," he tells the car occupants, lightly tapping the baby's cheek before returning to his vehicle.

The camera pans to show that the motorists are stopped at a red light, as the baby grasps at the cash.

Tamil New Year fell on April 14 this year. The video was taken in Melaka, reported the New Straits Times.

Nrlna.naa said in the post that she was surprised by the act of blessing and thanked the man again.

Several netizens also took to the comments section to commend the lorry driver.

"It's Tamil New Year. He's just sharing his good thoughts. May he be blessed always! We always look good as one!" a Threads user wrote.

"Thank you uncle," another netizen added.

"The kindness we should be spreading," one commenter summed up.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com