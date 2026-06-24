Malaysian lorry driver who saved 21 people by blocking runaway bus gets $3,000 reward

When driver Wong Tuck Meng noticed an out-of-control bus travelling behind him, he quickly moved to block the vehicle with his lorry and successfully brought it to a stop.

For his heroic actions, which authorities say saved the lives of 21 express bus passengers, Wong was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a RM10,000 (S$3,110) cheque on Tuesday (June 23), reported news outlet Bernama.

The viral incident occurred on a stretch of expressway near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh on June 15.

Dashcam footage shared online showed Wong's lorry acting as a barrier against the broken-down bus, which had hit the lorry's rear.

By positioning his lorry against the guardrail while braking, he helped the bus come to an eventual stop, without harming other motorists on the road.

Wong received widespread praise online and later said in a media interview that he did not consider himself a "hero" and was happy to have helped others.

On Tuesday, the lorry driver was awarded by the Malaysian Road Safety Council in Parliament.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Wong's alertness and selfless action had prevented a major tragedy on the expressway.

"As the council's chairman, I presented Wong with a letter of appreciation and RM10,000 in recognition of his bravery," the New Straits Times quoted Loke as saying.

According to Bernama, the express bus had suffered a technical issue mid-journey from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur.

Wong told reporters on Tuesday that he only thought about the safety of all the motorists, and had also honked to alert the vehicles ahead of the danger.

Bus driver Ahmad Yasin Ab Malek reportedly told the New Straits Times that he was anxious after realising he had lost control of the vehicle, and saw the lorry as the "safest option" then.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com