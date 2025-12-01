Lorry driver leads cops on 150km chase against traffic in KL, tests positive for Ice

A 40-year-old lorry driver who drove 150km against the flow of traffic in Kuala Lumpur to evade police was arrested on Sunday (Nov 30) and is being investigated for attempted murder.

The lorry was flagged down by a police patrol unit at around 5.35am, but refused to stop for inspection, said Hulu Selangor district police chief Ibrahim Husin.

"The driver fled towards the North-South Expressway via the Bukit Beruntung toll and drove against the flow of traffic for 150km towards the Sungai Buloh toll before turning back to Bukit Beruntung," he said.

During the chase, the driver also attempted to collide with the pursuing police vehicle.

He was eventually intercepted by police at Taman Bunga Raya, Ibrahim said, adding that the Mitsubishi Fuso lorry was also seized.

Upon investigation, it was found that the driver had two previous drug-related convictions and one criminal record.

His urine tested positive for methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice.

The suspect is being investigated on three charges — attempted murder, obstructing a public servant performing his duties, and reckless and dangerous driving.

dana.leong@asiaone.com