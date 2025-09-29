Lorry ploughs through Selangor toll plaza, kills 1-year-old twin and injures 7 others

An infant died, and seven people were hurt after a speeding lorry barrelled through a toll plaza in Selangor, Malaysia.

The horrific crash occurred at about 10.50am on Saturday (Sept 27) at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, and involved a three-tonne lorry transporting scrap material, a car and two SUVs, reported The New Straits Times (NST).

A one-year-old boy was trapped under a Nissan X-Trail and pronounced dead at scene by rescue personnel. An adult man who was trapped under the same vehicle was extricated and rushed to hospital.

Footage circulating online shows the lorry ramming into a white Honda City, the Nissan X-Trail and a Proton X70 that were waiting to enter the toll plaza. The impact sends the white car spinning, and the Nissan X-Trail slamming into a road barrier.

The lorry and Proton X70 can be seen lurching through the plaza, with the heavy vehicle flipping sideways on the road.

'I am devasted'

The infant has been identified by Malaysian media outlet Harian Metro as Amir Husain, who was travelling in the Honda City with his twin brother, mother and grandmother.

His father, Amirul Ridzuan Abu Bakar, said he was told that Amir Husain had been thrown from the car during the accident, and died from internal bleeding.

He and his wife, who was driving the Honda City, had welcomed their twin boys in 2024, after 10 years of trying to conceive, reported NST.

"But now, I am devastated, one of them was killed in the accident yesterday," he was quoted as saying.

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusoff said the lorry driver claimed that the vehicle had brake failure, causing the fatal crash, reported Bernama.

The 42-year-old driver has a criminal record and four traffic summonses. A urine test came back negative for drugs or alcohol.

"The driver said he jumped out from the lorry," said Naazron, according to The Star.

He added that investigations found that the lorry was last serviced in April, and a full inspection will be conducted on the vehicle to investigate the claim of brake problems.

The victims travelling in the Nissan X-Trail and Proton X70 are still hospitalised, according to Bernama.

The case is being investigated for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

