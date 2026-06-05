KL LRT glass panel shattered by passenger's bottle after abrupt stop; 5 injured

Five commuters were injured after a glass panel in a Kelana Jaya Line LRT train in Kuala Lumpur shattered, causing fragments to hit them at about 6.07pm, said rail operator Rapid KL in a statement on Thursday (June 4).

According to the operator, the incident happened near Dang Wangi station after a train's automatic safety system was activated while it was existing the station.

This caused the train to stop immediately, which the operator said is part of the system's "operational control measure".

"The activation of the system is part of the existing train safety features designed to ensure that any unforeseen circumstances can be dealt with immediately," Rapid KL said.

However, the features probably did not anticipate a passenger losing his balance, resulting in his water bottle crashing into a glass panel and shattering it.

This resulted in glass fragments hitting several passengers nearby, Rapid KL stated.

Of the five injured commuters, two were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, while the other three received treatment on-site and later continued with their journeys.

The rail operator also said the affected train has been withdrawn from service as a precaution for a detailed inspection.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing, Rapid KL added.

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