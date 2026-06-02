Man, 22, crashes luxury car while racing brother in Kluang, causes multi-vehicle accident killing family of 4

A high-speed car race between two brothers in Kluang, Malaysia, resulted in the death of four other road users, including a 10-year-old girl.

The five-vehicle collision occurred along Jalan Renggam-Kluang at about 1.15pm on Monday (June 1).

Local police said a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of a BMW 530e car had been speeding and driving recklessly alongside a Mercedes Benz A250 on the major road.

The Mercedes Benz was being driven by the man's 19-year-old teen brother, reported Bernama.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows both luxury cars dangerously overtaking the cam car.

Less than a minute later, the cam car reaches the accident scene, where the wrecked vehicles had come to a stop in the middle of the road.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh said on Tuesday that initial investigations found the BMW driver had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into four vehicles in the opposite lane.

A 36-year-old Toyota Vios driver and his three passengers — his 33-year-old wife, a 73-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl — were pronounced dead at the scene, Bernama reported.

They had sustained severe head and bodily injuries, the local fire and rescue department said in a statement.

The elderly woman had also been flung out of the car and was found on top of another vehicle.

The victims were identified by the New Straits Times as Mohd Aiman Mohd Rashid, 36, Nor Azlina Abd Latif, 33, Semek Mat Soh, 73, and Nur Airish Syifa Sidek, 10.

Their bodies were claimed by relatives early Tuesday morning and are expected to be laid to rest in Terengganu, the publication reported.

BMW driver dies, younger brother arrested

Following the crash, the BMW car ended up in a ravine, said local police.

The 22-year-old driver died while being taken to the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to five.

A Perodua Alza, Proton Wira and a second Mercedes-Benz were also hit by the BMW.

The three drivers of the cars were hurt, and two children in the Perodua Alza suffered head injuries.

Police chief Bahrin said the 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz A250 has been arrested to assist with investigations.

His urine test came back negative for drugs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com