2-ringgit 4D ticket nets Penang man RM8.1m jackpot, but he says he won't retire

An accounts executive from Penang struck gold, winning RM8,169,660 (S$2.6 million) earlier in July after placing a RM2 stake.

Malaysian media outlets quoted the man, who was not named, as saying that he has been buying the winning combinations — 8852 and 5573 — every draw since a visit to a fortune teller.

He said that the fortune teller had encouraged him to pay attention to meaningful numbers in his life, to which he chose the numbers based on his and his wife's identity card numbers.

And it seems the advice worked, even if it still came as a surprise.

“I was completely shocked. At first, I thought it was just another small prize because I often use the MyMagnum 4D app to check my tickets," The Sun reported him as saying on Friday (July 17).

The winning ticket for the July 1 draw was purchased at a 4D outlet along Jalan Paya Terubong in Penang's Air Itam.

No plans to retire

Despite the windfall, the man said he has no plans to leave his job.

He intends to use the prize money to settle his debts, bring his wife on a holiday, and allow her to retire comfortably while he continues working.

Commenting on the man's windfall, a Magnum 4D spokesperson said its customers often have traditions or favourite numbers that are meaningful to them, adding that the man's experience reflected how personal it can be.

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editor@asiaone.com