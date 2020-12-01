Mahathir defends Malaysian anti-graft agency's move to release Najib recordings

LANGKAWI - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has defended the country's anti-corruption agency's decision last week to release audio recordings of former prime minister Najib Razak allegedly conspiring with senior Malaysian officials to cover up the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Dr Mahathir's comments come after questions were raised over whether it was unethical for the anti-graft chief to release the nine clips of conversations last Wednesday which the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) believes identified Najib along with his wife Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, and Najib's former principal private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh.

Najib is facing 42 graft charges related to 1MDB. He has pleaded not guilty, with his legal team claiming he was a victim of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, allegations Low has denied.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (Jan 11) night, Tun Dr Mahathir said the decision by the MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was no different to the public display of personal items that were seized from premises linked to Najib in 2018 following police raids that took place not long after his shock election defeat on May 9 that year.

Malaysian police had said then that the items that were taken from six premises linked to Najib were valued between RM900 million (S$304 million) and RM1.1 billion (S$371 million), making them the biggest seizure ever made by the police in the country's history. The items included hundreds of luxury handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewelry.

"It's the same (as making public the recordings), no difference... We do not hide from the public until there is a trial," Dr Mahathir was quoted saying by the Bernama news agency.

MACC has faced criticism that it had acted unprofessionally in releasing the recordings.

Pakatan Harapan MP and lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said in a statement on Thursday that what Ms Latheefa did could be seen as a trial-by-media of those implicated in the recordings.