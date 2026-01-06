Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised after fall at home

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised after suffering a fall at home on Tuesday (Jan 6) morning.

"I was made to understand that he fell while moving from the balcony to the living room," news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported the former prime minister's aide, Suffi Yusoff, as saying in a WhatsApp text to a media chat group.

Malaysian news channel Astro Awani reported Suffi as saying that Dr Mahathir, who is 100 years old, was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) at about 9.30am.

"Yes, he was admitted to IJN following a fall and is currently undergoing overall monitoring," Suffi reportedly said.

He added that Dr Mahathir, who celebrated his centennial birthday in July 2025, was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance after the incident.

A media officer from Dr Mahathir's office separately told local media that a statement on the former prime minister's condition would be issued soon.

