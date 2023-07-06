Malay-Muslim woman models for Victoria's Secret, sparks debate on social media

A Malaysian model has just become the first Malay-Muslim to star in a Victoria's Secret advertising campaign, but not everyone is happy about it.

Taking to Instagram on July 2, Nia Atasha teased about modelling for the lingerie brand.

"I can't keep this a secret anymore. Something exciting is coming really soon," the 26-year-old said.

In an interview with Malaysian media outlet Eh!Malaysia, Nia shared her excitement of being a face of Victoria's Secret.

"It's an honour. This is a big opportunity and I've always had a dream since I started modelling [to be in an] ad campaign for Victoria's Secret," she said.

"I'm still processing everything and currently in pinch me mode. Teenage Nia wouldn't believe this," Nia wrote in an Instagram post.

Several netizens let comments on her post, congratulating the model for making history.

Others, however, were not too happy about a Malay Muslim modelling for a lingerie brand, reported Mashable.

"She will regret it later," one of them said, while another criticised Nia for showing too much skin in public.

Meanwhile, several netizens urged those "who have nothing good to say" to "keep quiet".

READ ALSO: Oversized T-shirt and shorts: Malaysian woman fined for wearing 'indecent' attire

chingshijie@asiaone.com