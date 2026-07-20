Malaysia aims to host World Cup in the future, says DPM Zahid

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the country aspires to host the World Cup in the future.

His comments came while attending a giant-screen viewing of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at Bangi Square 2, a food court in Selangor, Malaysian news site Bernama reported on Monday (July 20).

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that hopefully by then Malaysia will be among the participants representing Southeast Asia.

Malaysia, currently 136th in the world, is ranked fourth in Southeast Asia, after Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines.

Asian nations have hosted the World Cup only twice so far — once by South Korea and Japan in 2002 and another by Qatar in 2022.

Saudi Arabia will be the third when it hosts the tournament in 2034.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com