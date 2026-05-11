Malaysia Airlines flight aborts takeoff from HK airport due to technical issue, suffers burst tyre during deceleration

A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia encountered a technical issue during takeoff on Monday (May 11) morning, and was decelerating when it suffered a burst tyre.

The flight, MH079, was scheduled to takeoff at about 8.45am and would have landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at around 12.30pm.

Checks by AsiaOne on flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 indicate that the aircraft, a Boeing 737, pulled out of the departure gate at about 8.50am.

For the next 25 minutes, MH079 taxied uneventfully and was observed to have picked up speed to about 60 knots (110kmh), before it started to slow down.

The typical takeoff decision speed for commercial jets, such as a Boeing 737, is about 120 knots.

Pictures circulating on social media show multiple emergency service vehicles around the MAS plane, which eventually returned to the departure gate.

A spokesperson from the Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) told AsiaOne that the aircraft suffered a technical issue during takeoff and was aborting the procedure when it suffered a burst tyre during deceleration.

"The aircraft moved off the runway, onto the taxiway while waiting for assistance.

"In accordance with established procedures, AAHK arranged for a tow truck to assist the aircraft to return to the apron," said the spokesperson, adding that no passengers were injured in the incident.

According to the authority, the airport's south runway was temporarily closed for inspection. It was eventually reopened at 10.05am.

Arrangements made for affected passengers: MAS

In response to AsiaOne's queries, MAS confirmed the incident involving MH079.

The airline said the Boeing 737 aircraft was brought to a stop in accordance with standard operating procedures, adding that all passengers and crew on board the flight are safe.

Asked about affected passengers, MAS said it is working on rebooking passengers on alternative flights or carriers.

It is also making arrangements for hotel accommodation, meals, and transportation where required.

"Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets the disruption caused and we truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers," an airline spokesperson said, adding that the safety of MAS' passengers and crew remains their foremost priority.

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editor@asiaone.com