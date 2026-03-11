Malaysia completes first evacuation flight, brings home 170 citizens stranded in the Middle East

Malaysia's National Security Council on Wednesday (March 11) announced the successful completion of its first operation to evacuate its citizens and dependents from the conflict-hit Middle East, bringing home some 170 people from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on its social media, the council said a Malaysia Airlines charter flight, MH8502, arrived safely back at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 12.48pm on Wednesday.

It added that 170 citizens and their dependents were evacuated, with 133 of them from Jeddah and Madinah.

The operation was carried out on the instruction of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who had directed that "all necessary measures" be carried out to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians in the affected areas.

Speaking at a special press conference on the latest developments of the conflict in the region the same day, Anwar said the government will continue evacuation operations to bring Malaysians home, should the situation require it.

Bernama reported the prime minister as saying that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation, noting that most citizens and their dependents have still been able to return safely on regular commercial flights.

According to records from Malaysia's Foreign Ministry, there were a total of 641 Malaysian in "several affected countries in the region" as of March 8.

[[nid:731230]]

editor@asiaone.com