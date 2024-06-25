Malaysia airports operator management to remain in Malaysians' hands, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR — The management and ownership of Malaysia’s airports operator will remain in Malaysian hands following a plan to take it private, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on June 25, amid protests against a bid that includes foreign investors.

A consortium led by Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional and state pension fund the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced on May 15 an offer to take Malaysia Airports Holdings private, in a deal that would value the airport operator at US$3.9 billion (S$5.3 billion).

The consortium also includes Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which is in the process of being acquired by US fund manager BlackRock .

The privatisation plan has faced criticism and protests from some ruling party and opposition lawmakers in Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people, over BlackRock’s significant investments in Israel, which is fighting a war against the militant Hamas group in Gaza.

Datuk Seri Anwar told Parliament on June 25 that ownership of MAHB will remain in Malaysia’s hands through the 70 per cent stake held by Khazanah and EPF upon completion of the deal.

“MAHB’s chairman and CEO will be Malaysians,” he said in response to concerns that shares of the airport operator would be sold to foreign investors.

Anwar said the privatisation process will continue, adding GIP had already stated that BlackRock will not take part in the privatisation deal.

ALSO READ: US govt returns $210m worth of 1MDB funds to Malaysia, embassy says