Malaysia arrests 4, seizes guns over elephant killing

The elephant was found dead after being shot 70 times, and having its tusks hacked off by poachers.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police arrested four men and seized guns on Wednesday (Oct 2) in connection with the brutal killing of a Borneo pygmy elephant, whose body was found with over 70 bullet wounds and its tusks removed.

The male animal's mutilated corpse was discovered last week half-submerged in a river, tied by a rope to a tree on the bank, in Sabah state on Malaysian Borneo.

It was the latest death of an endangered pygmy elephant, whose numbers have been dwindling because they are targeted by poachers for their tusks and as agricultural plantations expand into their jungle habitat.

Three Malaysians and a foreigner - aged 48 to 68 - were arrested in raids around Tawau district following a tip-off from a member of the public, senior police official Peter Umbuas said.

He did not reveal the nationality of the foreigner.

A shotgun, two home-made rifles and bullets were seized, he said.

"We have applied for remand of the four suspects to assist our investigations," officer Umbuas told AFP.

"We are also trying to recover the tusks."

The suspects were involved in cultivating palm oil and lived in a village on the edge of the jungle.

The men are being investigated under wildlife laws that ban the hunting of pygmy elephants, and face up to five years in jail and a hefty fine if found guilty.

They are also being probed under laws that ban possession of imitation guns.

There are only around 1,500 surviving Borneo pygmy elephants, a sub-species that - despite the name - can reach a height of up to 3m, according to the international conservation group WWF.

Rainforest-clad Borneo is the world's third-largest island and is shared between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

More about
Wildlife conservation animal welfare

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES