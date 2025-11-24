Malaysia to ban social media for teens under 16 in 2026

Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 from next year.

The government is reviewing enforcement mechanisms similar to what will be introduced in Australia, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday (Nov 23).

He cited the need to protect youths from online harms such as sexual grooming, cyberbullying and exposure to sexual content, The New Straits Times reported.

"We hope that by next year, social media platforms will comply with the government's decision to prohibit those under 16 from creating accounts," he said.

Fadzil added that the government could require social media platforms to implement age verification for users through government-issued documents.

Malaysia joins a growing list of countries that are planning to limit access to social media for children.

From Dec 10, Australia will implement the world’s first social media ban, requiring 10 platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X to deactivate all accounts belonging to users under 16.

The platforms are also required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent users from holding an account until age 16 — or face a fine of up to $49.5 million (S$41 million).

Meanwhile, Singapore is also mulling age restrictions for social media users.

In January, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam told Parliament the Government is engaging with its Australian counterparts and social media platforms as it studies the effectiveness of mandating age limits.

In the meantime, a new law, the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Bill, was passed in Parliament on Nov 5 to offer timely redress and better protection to victims of online harm.

