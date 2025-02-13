Malaysia to build $786 million integrated property comprising mall, apartments and hotel next to JB-Singapore RTS Link station

A mixed-use development consisting of various amenities will be built next to the checkpoint and Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station in Johor Bahru (JB).

Spanning 4.23 acres, the development will be linked to the Bukit Chagar RTS Station, which connects JB to the upcoming Woodlands North MRT station in Singapore.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month, with the first phase, the multi-storey park-and-ride facility, expected to open by Nov 30 this year, ahead of the RTS Link's targeted launch in December 2026, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Its serviced apartments as well as other amenities, which include education facilities and a health and wellness hub, are expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2033.

No further details were given on how many retail outlets, apartment units or hotel rooms the upcoming project will have, according to NST.

The RM2.6 billion (S$786 million) development is a strategic partnership between Malaysia's Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) and Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group.

Both parties signed an agreement on Thursday (Feb 13) witnessed by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to local media during the event, Loke said the government-private sector partnership between MRT Corp and Sunway would "showcase to the world what a Malaysian developer can do".

"This is a model featuring rail and property that is viable for the long term," said Loke.

He'd highlighted that the parking facility, with 1,550 car and 1,015 motorcycle bays, is a key feature which will cater to cross-border commuters.

"The Bukit Chagar development is a key pillar of Malaysia's strategy to enhance public transport connectivity, reduce congestion, and drive urban transformation," Loke added, emphasising the need for liveable, well-planned spaces that complement improved mobility.

The mixed-use development will connect with other transport services in Johor Bahru including the KTM electric train service, city buses and a future intra-city public rail service, reported CNA.

While plans for a similar project, supposedly in collaboration with Hong Kong property developer MTR Corp, had been announced in 2023, no explanation was given on why the former agreement fell through.

The four-kilometre JB-Singapore RTS Link is expected to begin service by December 2026.

It aims to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway and significantly reduce travel time during peak hours by ferrying up to 10,000 passengers an hour each way on a journey that takes about five minutes.

Construction work to connect the RTS Link to Woodlands North MRT station which will be located at the basement of the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) building began this year, reported The Straits Times.

[[nid:666522]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com