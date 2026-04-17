Malaysia may consider Cabinet pay cuts if economy worsens due to Middle East conflict: PM Anwar

Malaysia may consider pay cuts to the Cabinet if the ongoing Middle East conflict causes the economy to worsen, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (April 17), Bernama reported.

But he added that ministerial salaries are relatively low compared to the responsibilities they have.

"What matters is that they serve well," he stated.

"As for me, I have no issue not taking a salary.

"But that salary is their right as long as they perform well, and I think that is reasonable."

He added: "There is no obstacle (to cutting ministers' salaries)… if the economic situation worsens, the matter will be considered."

PM Anwar was responding to a question from the media on whether Malaysia would follow Indonesia's proposal to cut its ministers' salaries as part of broader fiscal tightening measures, The Star reported.

The Indonesian government has been discussing this proposal as part of budgeting efforts, Indonesian news agency Antara reported on April 7.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa expressed support for the proposal, but President Prabowo Subianto has the final say, the report said.

Should the proposal be approved, ministers' salaries is expected to be cut by up to 25 per cent.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com