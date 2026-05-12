Malaysia owner finds dent on car, apology note and cash from teen driver: 'Makes my blood boil'

A Malaysian driver was furious when he returned to his car and saw it had a dent, an apology note for the damage and RM100 (S$32) cash wedged between the door handle.

In a Threads post on May 7, user @putra.hadiii1 shared photos of the incident which showed a white sedan with a long horizontal scratch and dents along the right side.

The post captioned: "Hmm they hit someone's car and only gave RM100. It makes my blood boil just looking at it."

Another photo shows the note of apology and rolled up RM100 (S$32) cash wedged behind the driver's door handle.

“I'm so sorry. I'm an 18-year-old girl with little experience in driving," the note read, adding that she didn't have much money on her at the time.

Netizens say 'she's only 18'

While netizens empathised with the car owner, they also commended the young driver for trying to take responsibility.

One netizen noted that not many people carry cash with them now since most payments are done via QR code scans.

"You can see the person said she only has 'RM100 on me right now'. ... I’ll be lucky if I even have RM50 with me since we QR pay everything. And you can see she left her number with the '7' at the end."

"At least she gave money with an apology letter.. she's only 18, right.. it's okay. It's an experience for her to have an accident," wrote another.

"Did she leave a number? If she didn't, I'd be even angrier."

"That girl is well raised! She has basic human courtesy. She even left her/her dad's phone number," wrote another.

Another netizen wrote: "The problem is she has no driving experience or even worse, maybe she doesn't even have a licence but still wants to drive. Then she crashes someone's car and only gives RM100?"

Others mentioned their own experience with such incidents and warned that the cost would be more than the RM100 left by the female driver.

One netizen said that the repair cost will not be cheap, advising the car owner to "standby around RM800".

"Two days ago, an auntie reversed and hit me while I was picking up my son from school," wrote another. "She offered to settle outside, costing her RM850. ... She didn't even say sorry."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com